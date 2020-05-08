Jaguars to sign journeyman QB Mike Glennon as backup

Friday, May 8, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with journeyman quarterback Mike Glennon. The move gives the team a veteran backup to play behind Gardner Minshew. Jacksonville also has fourth-year pro Joshua Dobbs and rookie Jake Luton on its roster. Dobbs has never started an NFL game.

The 6-foot-7 Glennon has played for Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16). The Buccaneers drafted him in the third round in 2013. He has 36 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions in 29 games over seven NFL seasons.