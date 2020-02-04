Jaguars to play consecutive home games in London next season

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020

Jacksonville, Fl---The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season. The move is expected to increase revenue and strengthen the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand.

The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville has played a “home game” at Wembley every year since 2013 and is under contract to do so through 2020. Owner Shad Khan and team president Mark Lamping expect to extend the contract. It’s unclear whether the next deal will include two games annually abroad.