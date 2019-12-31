Jaguars keep Marrone, Caldwell despite another losing season

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Jacksonville, Fl--The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons. Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several players.

Khan says this is "not the time to consider an overhaul of our organization.” Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts. Khan makes it clear that expectations are high for 2020. Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago and identified the old-school coach's overbearing ways as the main problem. Coughlin's position will not be filled.