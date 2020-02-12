Jaguars hire former Giants coach Ben McAdoo as QBs coach

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach. McAdoo replaces Scott Milanovich, who left at the end of last season to take the head coaching job with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos. The 42-year-old McAdoo is the second former NFL head coach to join Doug Marrone’s staff.

Jacksonville hired former Washington head coach Jay Gruden last month as offensive coordinator, a position that opened when Marrone fired John DeFilippo. The Giants fired McAdoo late in the 2017 season. He has been out of the NFL the past two seasons.