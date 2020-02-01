Jaguars Fall to Columbus State

Augusta, Ga. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team fell to the Columbus State Cougars 71-59 in a conference contest. The Jags drop to 7-13 on the season and are now 4-8 in conference play. The Cougars improve to 14-4 overall with a 9-3 mark in Peach Belt play.

The first quarter saw the Jags open up with a quick three pointer to jump out 3-0. That would be the only time that Augusta would hold an advantage over their opponents as Columbus State dominated play in all aspects, outscoring the Jaguars 26-10 in the quarter.

The second quarter was much more competitive. The Cougars only outscored the Jags 18-15 in the stanza, but still held an impressive 44-25 lead going into halftime.

The Jaguars attempted a comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 23-14. At 2:01left in the quarter, Zairya West looked as though she would spark the complete comeback after she drained a long three to make it a five-point affair at 51-46.

The Jags wouldn't get much closer though, as Columbus State regained their footing and closed out the quarter with a 20 point lead, 68-48.

The fourth quarter faired about the same for the Jaguars. Columbus State maintained their distance from the Jags, outscoring their hosts 13-11 to close things out.

As a team, Augusta shot 23-for-59 (39.0%), including four-of-17 from downtown, and went nine-of-15 (60.0%) from the free throw line.

Kennedi Manning and Kiera Howard turned in excellent offensive performances on the day, each netting 17 points to lead the squad.

Manning also snagged 12 rebounds in the contest, earning a double-double performance, while Howard dished out a team high five assists.

The Jags host the Lander Bearcats for their next event, Wednesday, February 5th at 5:30 p.m.