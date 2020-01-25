Jaguars Drop Contest to Bobcats

Milledgeville, Ga. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team fell to the Georgia College Bobcats 62-43 in a conference match up. The Jags are now 7-11 on the year while falling to 4-6 in conference play. The Bobcats improve to 5-13 on the season and move up to 2-8 in Peach Belt games.

The Jaguars opened up the game with a hot start, outscoring their hosts 20-11 in the first quarter of play. Kennedi Manning dropped in a layup to open the scoring within the first minute of the game. Cameryn Wilson and Zairya West made back-to-back threes to give Augusta an 8-3 edge about halfway through the period.

The Jags offense continued to click as the first quarter progressed, making over 50% of their shots from the field and nailing three-three-point baskets before closing.

The Jags stalled moving into the second. Georgia College's defense held the Jaguars to only four points, while their offense dropped in 14, sending both squads into halftime with 24 points.

Coming out of the break, the Jags continued to have trouble solving the Bobcats plan of attack, with the home squad netting another 24 points and again holding Augusta to single digits.

Despite the fourth quarter being a closer battle, the Jags were still outscored, 14-11 bringing the game to a close.

The Jags were 17-of-56 (30.4%) from the field, scoring four from downtown, and knocking in five free throws on eight trips to the line.

Kiera Howard was the top scorer for the team, putting gin 10 points on the day, and handing out four assists.

Ashleigh Boulin snagged six rebounds to lead Augusta, while the defense was helped by Wilson's five steals and a pair of blocks from Manning.

The Jaguars travel to Aiken, S.C for a battle with their rival, the USC Aiken Pacers, on Wednesday, January 29th at 5:30 p.m.