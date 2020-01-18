Jags Unable to Match Braves

Pembroke, N.C. – The Augusta University Men's Basketball team lost a conference match up to the UNC Pembroke Braves 94-56 today. The Jags drop to 10-5 on the year while falling to 4-2 in PBC contests. The Braves improve to 12-4 overall and boast a 6-2 conference record.

The first half was fairly competitive, with Augusta outscoring the Braves 39-37 to hold a slight edge headed into halftime.

The Jags jumped out to a 13-5 advantage before the first media timeout was called at 14:40. Despite the Braves clawing away at their lead, the Jags never trailed for the entirety of the half.

After Halftime the UNCP offence exploded onto the scene. Through the first five minutes the Jags saw the score flipped to the Braves' advantage, but it still remained a three point affair.

At 15:10 in the second, the Braves started on a 17-0 run that lasted for nearly five minutes and saw Augusta down 64-44 halfway through the period. The Braves defense stifled the jags throughout the half, surrendering only 17 points to the Jags, while their offence put up 57.

For the game, Augusta was 19-of-46 (41.3%) from the field, with three baskets from downtown, and went 15-for27 from the free throw line.

Rafael Monteiro was the leading scored for the Jaguars, putting up 14 points, while Tyshaun Crawford followed right behind with 12. Monteiro and Crawford also led the squad with six rebounds apiece, while Tyree Myers dished out four assists to lead the Jags.

The Jags travel to Columbus Ga. for a game against the Columbus state Cougars on Monday, January 20th. Tip-off is slotted for 3:30 p.m.