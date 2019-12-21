Jags Pick up a Win Over Saints for the Holidays

Augusta, Ga. – The Augusta University Women's Basketball team defeated the Flagler Saints 61-51 in a conference match-up. The Jags move to 5-5 on the season, with a 2-0 mark in conference play. The Saints are now 2-6 on the season with a 0-2 record in the PBC.

The first quarter started off slow, with each squad only netting a pair of baskets each through four minutes of play. Augusta managed to pick things up, taking an 18-12 lead into the break.

Zairya West opened the scoring in the second with a deep two-point basket within the first 10 seconds in. at 6:47 in the quarter, Crystal Corely drained a three point shot from the corner to give the Jags a nine point advantage, causing Flagler to take a timeout to regroup.

Asia Harrison gave the Jags their first double digit lead of the afternoon, putting down a three-point jumper of her own, with just over two minutes to play in the half. Cameryn Wilson added more fuel to the offensive attack, picking up a beautiful pass from Kiera Howard and landing a three-point basket to make it 31-18.

Augusta added on two more points to take a commanding 15 point lead into halftime.

Flagler stormed into the second half with a 7-0 run, before Augusta countered with a basket from Kennedi Manning at 7:27. The Jags were able to recover quickly and managed to take a 47-35 lead into the fourth.

Augusta continued to out-pace their opponents in the fourth quarter, keeping their distance and not taking any unnecessary risks. Despite being outscored 16-14 in the quarter, the Jags were able to secure their second conference win of the season.

For the game, the Jags were led by Manning and Howard on offense, with Howard shooting six-of-10 from the field for 14 points and totaling a team high 3 assists. Manning earned her second double-double in as many games, scoring 18 points and picking up 14 rebounds, both of which were team highs.

As a team, Augusta shot 22-for-58 (37.9%) from the field, with a four-for-10 mark from downtown, and shot 13-of-18 at the charity stripe.

The Jags managed 43 rebounds as a team and picked up eight blocks and swiped nine steals. Augusta's defense played a solid game overall, holding the Saints to a mere 27.7% field goal percentage and only surrendering one three-pointer for the contest.

The Jags will take a well-deserved holiday break before hitting the road for their next contest, a conference battle with the Clayton State Lakers on January 4th at 1:30 p.m.