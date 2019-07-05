Jackets offense struggles as Kannapolis wins 5-0

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: After the GreenJackets (9-7, 45-39) scored just one-run on the 4th of July, Kannapolis got another great performance on the mound Friday night, and they collected their 2nd consecutive win, this time by a final score of 5-0. Kannapolis has now won five of the last six meetings against the GreenJackets.

After Gregory Santos went six-up, six-down to start the game on the mound for the Jackets, Lenyn Sosa delivered a big hit for Kannapolis. With two outs in the 3rd inning, Sosa’s single drove in two runs, and Kannapolis was on the board first at 2-0.

The Intimidators kept on scoring, and it was another big two-out hit. Alex Destino blasted a two-run home run, and the Kannapolis lead grew to 4-0. It was Destino’s 9th home run of 2019. Santos ended his night after six-innings on the mound. He allowed four runs and finished with a season high six strikeouts.

Kannapolis got another impressive performance from a starting pitcher. On Friday night it was Davis Martin who pitched 5.2 innings of scoreless baseball for Kannapolis. Martin had eight strikeouts and surrendered only two hits.

With Kannapolis leading 4-0, they tacked on another run in the 8th inning. With two outs, this time it was Romy Gonzalez. His single extended the lead to 5-0 and it would be plenty, as Kannapolis rolled to the win, and the Jackets were shutout for the 5th time this year.

Player of the Game: Jose Layer, 2-4

On a night where the GreenJackets offense struggled, Layer had himself a multi-hit game. It was his 8th multi-hit game of 2019.

Tomorrow’s Game: 6:05 PM vs Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox), SRP Park, North Augusta, South Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (KAN) LHP Taylor Varnell (4-3, 2.82 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keith Weisenberg (1-0, 3.86 ERA)

Keith Weisenberg will make his 4th start as a GreenJacket against Kannapolis on Saturday night. Weisenberg has been a bullpen arm for the GreenJackets for most of 2019, but will get the baseball at the start of the game tomorrow. His last relief outing was his best of the year. He went three innings, allowing just one-hit, while striking-out seven. Weisenberg was signed by the Giants in May of 2019 after he was released by the Atlanta Braves.

Taylor Varnell has been one of the best pitchers in the South Atlantic League over the course of his last three starts. In those appearances, the left-hander has not allowed a run over 16-innings of work, and he has 20 strikeouts to only five walks. For the season, Varnell has 84 strikeouts to only 22 walks, and he is holding hitters to a .201 average. The southpaw was drafted by the White Sox in 2018 out of Oral Roberts University. He was a 29th round selection.

