Jackets clobber Kannapolis in series finale 7-1

NORTH AUGUSTA, SOUTH CAROLINA: The Augusta GreenJackets (46-40, 10-8) defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators (39-47, 11-7) by a final score of 7-1 on Sunday evening. The game featured a two-hour and 10-minute rain delay, but it didn’t phase the GreenJackets, as they helped their starting pitcher Seth Corry collect his 3rd consecutive victory on the mound.

In the 2nd inning, the GreenJackets gave Corry some run support. After Zander Clarke led the inning off with a single, Mikey Edie walked, and the Jackets had two men on-base. Orlando Garcia walked up, and belted his 1st home run as a GreenJacket in 2019. The three-run shot gave Augusta the early 3-0 advantage.

In the 5th inning, the Jackets offense continued to find ways to score. Jose Layer singled to extend the lead to 4-0. Anyesber Sivira later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-0. Then it was a two-run home run for Jacob Gonzalez, and the Jackets had themselves a 7-0 lead after five innings.

Rain started to come down, and we entered a rain delay that lasted two-hours and 10 minutes. Corry’s night came to-a-close because of the delay. He hurled five innings of shutout baseball on the mound, allowing just two hits, and he finished the night with seven strikeouts.

Johan Cruz had a solo home run for Kannapolis in the 9th, but that was all scoring Kannapolis could muster up on Sunday night.

Player of the Game: Seth Corry, W, 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 K

The rain-shortened start for Seth Corry was impressive. He has not allowed a run in his last two starts and 11-innings on the mound, while surrendering a total of four hits between the two outings.