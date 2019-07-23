Jackes fall 2-1 to Columbia

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA--The Augusta GreenJackets (53-47, 17-15) dropped the series opener on Tuesday night to the Columbia Fireflies (39-59, 15-17) by a final score of 2-1 at Segra Park. The game was delayed 44-minutes from the start because of rain.

After the delay to start the game, the Jackets decided to start the evening with Keith Weisenberg on the mound, rather than Logan Webb. Weisenberg finished his night after three innings, and he allowed just one-run. The lone run scored in the 3rd inning on a wild pitch, and Gerson Molina scored to give the Fireflies a 1-0 advantage.

Simeon Woods-Richardson turned in another great performance against the Jackets in 2019. 12 days ago, he went five-innings and he allowed only one-run. On Tuesday, he tossed five-innings yet again, but this time he did not allow any runs. He finished the night with eight strikeouts.

Columbia tacked on another run in the 5th inning. A sacrifice fly for Mark Vientos extended the Columbia lead to 2-0. Logan Webb came out of the Jackets bullpen and tossed five-innings of one-run baseball. He finished with five strikeouts as he made his 2nd appearance on a rehab assignment with the GreenJackets.

The Jackets added a run in the 9th inning when Simon Whiteman, who pinch-ran for Jacob Gonzalez, scored on a wild pitch. That was all the scoring for the Jackets though, and Allan Winans collected his 7th save of the year for Columbia.