Ivery and Peterson among the 2019 Georgia Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

Macon, Ga--The newest class of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame has been announced with a few familiar names.

Former Thomson star and Georgia Tech standout Eddie Lee Ivery is among this year's class. He had 1700 yards his senior year with the Bulldogs and then was an All-American for the Jackets

Also being enshrined, Adrian Peterson. One of the greatest college football players ever, Peterson lit it up every Saturday for Georgia Southern. When it was all said and done, 6500 yards rushing, which is still the division one record for a career. A four time All-American and the list goes on and on of his accomplishments.

