It's official: Five-time Pro Bowler Campbell to join Ravens

Thursday, March 19, 2020

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens have announced the deal that secured defensive end Calais Campbell, a skilled run-stopper who also has a knack for getting to the quarterback. To get Campbell, Baltimore gave Jacksonville the 2020 fifth-round pick it got from Atlanta in a trade that sent tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons.

The Ravens agreed in principle with Campbell on a one-year contract extension, pending the passing of his physical. Campbell is a five-time Pro Bowl star who's averaged 10 1/2 sacks over the past three years.