Isles' Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders say defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello provided an update on Boychuk's injury a day after he hit by Artturi Lehkonen's skate as the Montreal Canadiens' left wing fell forward. Lamoriello says Boychuk is OK after a plastic surgeon gave him 90 stitches to repair the cut. There is no timetable on his return.