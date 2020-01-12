Irving returns to start for Nets, Trae Young out for Hawks

Kyrie Irving will return from a 26-game absence with a right shoulder injury for the Brooklyn Nets against Atlanta. The Hawks will be without Trae Young. Irving returned to practice this week and Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said the point guard would start.

Irving hasn't played since mid-November because of an impingement and got a cortisone shot last month. Young has a left hamstring injury. Coach Lloyd Pierce said his second-year star received treatment Saturday but still felt soreness. Brandon Goodwin is expected to start in his place.