Internationals lose yet again to the US at Presidents Cup

The end for the Internationals came about halfway through a mostly cloudy afternoon at Royal Melbourne. They kept it close, but it ended up another loss to the United States in the Presidents Cup, the 11th time in 13 editions.

The Internationals led 10-8 going into Sunday's 12 singles matches, and now have the distinction of being the only team to lead going into the final day and lose. Matt Kuchar's 5-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole guaranteed the U.S. the required 15 1/2 points to clinch the trophy it first won in 1994. The final score was 16-14.