Pcaers pick up individual accolades, have bigger goals in mind

AIKEN, SC -- Everything is going right for USC Aiken's men's basketball team. Their 8-0 conference record has them at the top of the Peach Belt standings and they're averaging 95 points a game over their last 5 wins.

One of the key contributors to that success is senior Faison Brock, who dropped a ridiculous 43 points against Young Harris on Saturday. The Peach Belt took notice and awarded him player of the week honors Monday. It's a great individual award, but the Pacers have bigger goals in mind.

"Absolutely. And I think if you asked Faison, he'd say the same thing. You know at the end of the day, he'd rather have a banner or a ring than any individual accolade he could have," said head coach Mark Vanderslice.

"It was nice, being my first time getting it, but just not getting caught up in that. Also just following our mission which is to win the Peach Belt," said Brock.

The Pacers are home Wednesday when they face UNC Pembroke. The Braves are currently tied for second place in the conference and have been stout defensively this season.

