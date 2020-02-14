Indians starter Mike Clevinger to have left knee surgery

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have already suffered a blow in spring training. Starter Mike Clevinger injured his left knee during a workout in Arizona and will have surgery. The team says he tore cartilage Wednesday and a timetable for his return will be set after the operation.

Clevinger won 13 games last season. The Indians are counting on him to have an even larger role after two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber was traded this winter to Texas. Clevinger has won 38 games over the past three seasons.