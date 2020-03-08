Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

The BNP Paribas Open, set to begin this week, has been postponed after a case of coronavirus was confirmed in the Coachella Valley.

The Riverside County Public Health Department declared a public health emergency for the desert cities located 110 miles east of Los Angeles, including Indian Wells.

That's where the combined ATP and WTA Tours were to play the two-week tennis tournament. Tournament director Tommy Haas says organizers are prepared to play the event on a different date and will explore options.