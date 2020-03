NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Ender Inciarte is hoping a healthy season leads to a more productive year for the Atlanta Braves. Inciarte was one of baseball's best defensive outfielders and also a productive hitter until injuries limited him last year.

The NL East champions have a talented and crowded outfield that includes Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall.

The 29-year-old Inciarte spent the offseason recovering and preparing for return to form this season.