Incentive deal to move Carolina Panthers to S.C. approved

Thursday, April 23, 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A county in South Carolina has approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site to their city.

News outlets report the York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during their virtual meeting on Monday. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will continue to play their games. The council says the deal will give the team a break from property taxes for 20 to 25 years.