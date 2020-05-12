In strange offseason, Falcons' Quinn embraces the challenge

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — In an offseason that’s anything but normal, Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn hasn’t lost his eternal optimism. With the NFL still on lockdown that gives Quinn a chance to find new ways to reach his players and deal with various concerns.

This week, he’s putting his rookies through a virtual camp while the veterans take a few days off. He’s also pondering all the usual issues that are on a coach’s mind at this point of the offseason. That includes his plans to bring in another kicker at some point to give Younghoe Koo some competition.