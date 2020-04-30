In a virus-shortened season, no one loses a PGA Tour card

Thursday, April 30, 2020

Undated--A shorter season brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic means no one will lose a PGA Tour card this year. It also means the Korn Ferry Tour players will have to wait a year before fully joining the big leagues.

A memo was sent to players on Thursday to outline the changes. It was another step in the tour trying to figure out what’s equitable in a season that will be without 13 previously scheduled events. The tour said players exempt for this season will keep the same status for the 2020-21 season unless they earn a higher ranking.