Immelman has big shoes to fill as Presidents Cup captain

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Undated--Trevor Immelman has some big shoes to fill and that's not just a figure of speech. Immelman is the next Presidents Cup captain for an International team that hasn't won since 1998.

The matches are scheduled for 2021 at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. He replaces another South African, Ernie Els, known as the Big Easy. Immelman says he can build on a lot of what Els brought as captain in Australia. But he says Els had such an aura because of his huge presence, and that will be tough to duplicate. The Americans have not picked their captain.