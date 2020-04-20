If colleges cut sports programs, could new models emerge?

Monday, April 20, 2020

Undated--College sports programs are already being cut and more are likely on the chopping block. The coronavirus pandemic has triggered fears of an economic meltdown on campuses around the country. In tough times, athletic administrators often drop sports programs to save money.

Some observers see the coming crisis as a chance for schools to consider radical changes to how athletic departments are run. There also could be new development paths that emerge for young athletes.