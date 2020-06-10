IOC to open talks about easing protest ban at Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — During a global wave of demonstrations against racism, the IOC says it's opening talks that could let athletes make stronger protests at the Olympic Games.

Only five months ago the Olympic body strengthened its ban on political statements by specifying that gestures such as taking a knee or raising a fist on a medal podium remain prohibited.

The Olympic body’s public stance eased slightly Wednesday when its president Thomas Bach said the in-house athlete committee would “explore different ways” how opinions could be expressed.

Bach says he opposes what he calls "potentially divisive demonstrations.”