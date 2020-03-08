Hurricanes hammer listless Penguins 6-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Morgan Geekie scored twice and added an assist in his NHL debut and Justin Williams added two third-period goals and the Carolina Hurricanes surged past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-2.

Jake Gardiner added a goal and an assist and Jaccob Slavin also scored for the Hurricanes.

Patrick Marleau and Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry finished with 30 saves but the listless Penguins capped a miserable weekend at home by losing for the second time in 24 hours to teams they're scrapping with for positioning in the crowded Metropolitan Division.