Hurricanes defender Hamilton breaks bone in left leg

Carolina Hurricanes all-star defenseman Dougie Hamilton has a broken bone in his left leg. The team announced Friday that Hamilton had suffered a broken fibula in Thursday night’s loss at Columbus. He was hurt in the second period while chasing down a puck along the wall in the neutral zone when he was tangled up with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund.

Hamilton took an awkward fall with his leg bent underneath him. He didn't return. The 26-year-old Hamilton had 14 goals and 26 assists through 47 games. That ranked tied for second in goals and fourth in points among NHL defensemen.