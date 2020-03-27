House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire

Friday, March 27, 2020

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The two-story Georgia home of Davis Love III has been destroyed by a fire. The Hall of Fame golfer released a statement Friday morning to indicate to everyone he was safe. The fire chief for St. Simon's Island says the blaze required 16 firefighters and was fully engulfed.

He says firefighters arrived at the house five minutes after the call. Love is among the most prominent members of the Sea Island community. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and several PGA Tour players now call Sea Island home. The community is just north of the border with Florida.