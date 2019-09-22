Hornets assistant Jay Hernandez holds camp at Augusta Christian

AUGUSTA, GA -- Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Jay Hernandez made a trip down to Augusta Christian this afternoon. It was a homecoming for him of sorts: Hernandez started his career as a high school coach and really enjoys getting the chance to do it all over again.

Whether it's with the pro's or with the kids, Hernandez treats all of his players the same. Many of the coaching points he used today are the same ones he shares with his NBA players.

Many of the skills the kids were working on today will be the same things that Hernandez preaches to new Hornets Terry Rozier and PJ Washington.

"It stays pretty consistent for us in terms of development. We've said the whole time through. We have a lot of young, talented guys who we want to see who's ready to step up and take that next step and be a certified starter. Or be a guy that can come out on any given night and give you the same thing over and over again. So the consistency is the big thing," said Hernandez.

That consistency could be the difference between missing the playoffs as the young Hornets try to find an identity.