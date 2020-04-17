Hopkins not surprised by trade, ready to help Cardinals

Friday, April 17, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals surprised a lot of the NFL when they landed elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans. One of the few people who wasn't surprised was Hopkins.

The seven-year veteran said he had heard rumors a trade could happen as far back as last season. Hopkins said he's happy to join Arizona's offense that includes second-year quarterback Kyler Murray and veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Hopkins has three years remaining on a five-year, $81 million contract he signed in 2017.