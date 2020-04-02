Hollie trys to remain sharpe during baseball shutdown

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Augusta, Ga--With baseball shut down and no idea when they will get back to work, the minor leaguers are doing what they can to stay ready. We have about a dozen from the area.

That includes Cross Creek's David Hollie. He's a member of the Kansas City Royals organization. Hollie found out quick hitting at the pro level is a challenge. Now that he's home, finding a cage has become a big priority.

"I got to work on my swing, got to learn how to take different pitches. Just have to grind out this off season" said David Hollie

He's also found out nutrition and being in better shape then he thought would be a huge priority.

"I got real tired towards the end of the year but i just learned now, just get my body in better shape and be more prepared for that end to come" added Hollie

Hollie played in short season Class A last year and is hoping to take the next step this year, which means we could see him play

"Well if i was going to perform the way i was suppose to, i was hoping to start in Lex (lexington). that was my goal to start in Lex or at least end in Lex" said Hollie

Lexington is of course the Legends, who are in the same league with the GreenJackets.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved