Hockey equipment maker Bauer shifts to medical shields

Thursday, March 26,2020

Undated--Hockey equipment manufacturer Bauer has shifted from making visors for helmets to medical visors for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The company did not close its plants when hockey leagues put their seasons on hold. Instead, Bauer changed its production.

A group of engineers in Quebec brainstormed the idea of producing medical shields to protect people on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. By the middle of this week, Bauer had roughly 100,000 devices ready for distribution.