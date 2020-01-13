Hinch, Luhnow fired for Astros' sign stealing

Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team's sign-stealing during the Astros' run to the 2017 World Series title and during the 2018 season.

Commissioner Rob Manfred strongly hinted that current Boston manager Alex Cora (the Astros bench coach in 2017) will face equally or more severe punishment. Manfred said Cora developed the sign-stealing system used by the Astros. The Red Sox are under investigation for sign stealing in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the title.

The team has also been fined $5 million and has to forfeit their 2020 and 2021 first and second round draft picks.