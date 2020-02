Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

North Augusta, SC--With all the rain, the high school baseball game between Westside and ARC, scheduled for SRP Park has been rescheduled.

The game will now take place on March 12th with first pitch slated for 5:30. Tickets are $10 and any bought in advance, can be used for the day of the game. Gates will open at 5:00 on the day of the game.

