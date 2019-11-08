High school football schedule, Nov 8th

Friday, Nov. 8th, 2019
Butler @ Glenn Hills
Cross Creek @ Baldwin
Grovetown @ Evans
Alcovy @ Greenbrier
Harlem @ Westside
Jefferson Co @ screven Co
Laney @ Josey
Lakeside @ Heritage
ARC @ Thomson
Dublin @ Washington Co
Crisp Academy @ Westsminster
Thomas Jefferson @ Brentwood
Edmudn Burke @ Briarwood
John Milledge @ Augusta Prep
Toombs Co @ Swainsboro
ECI @ Calvary Day
First Presbyterian @ Warren Co
Lincoln Co @ Tattnall Square
Washington Wilkes @ Stratford Academy
Aquinas @ Mount de Sales
Claxton @ Jenkins Co
SCISA Playoffs
Palmetto Christian @ Wardlaw
Augsuta Christian @ Hammond
SCHSL Playoffs
Great Falls @ Ridge Spring Monetta
Williston Elko @ McCormcik
Blacksburg @ Saluda
Fox Creek @ Gray Collegaite
Bamberg @ Mullins
Hannah Pamplico @ Barnwell
Battery Creek @ Strom Thurmond
North Myrtle Beach @ North Augusta
South Aiken @ Hartsville