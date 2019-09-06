High school football schedule, Friday, September 6th

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
South Aiken @ Strom Thurmond
Ridge Spring Monetta @ Whitmire
CA Johnson @ Fox Creek
Allendale Fairfax @ Blackville Hilda
Silver Bluff @ Barnwell
Greenwood @ Aiken
Saluda @ Mid-Carolina
Laney @ McCormick
Edmund Burke @ Augusta Prep
John Milledge Acad @ Brentwood
Briarwood @ John Hancock Academy
Thomas Jefferson @ Piedmont
Cardinal Newman @ Augusta Christian
Palmetto Christian @ Wardlaw
Wilkinson Co @ Aquinas
Montgomery Co @ Butler
Cross Creek @ Glenn Hills
ARC @ Evans
Glascock Co @ Wheeler Co
Greenbrier @ Cedar Shoals
North Augusta @ Grovetown
Washington Wilkes @ Harlem
Hancock Central @ Josey
Lakeside @ Duluth
Eagles Landing @ Thomson
Warren Co @ Johnson Co
Vidalia @ ECI
Young American Christian @ Westminster
Scotts Branch @ Bamberg Eharhardt
Eau Claire @ Wagener Salley