High school football schedule, Friday, September 27th

Friday, Sept. 27th
Strom Thurmond @ North Augusta
Crescent @ Fox Creek
Blackville Hilda @ Wagener Salley
Eau Claire @ Allendale Fairfax
Bamberg Ehrhardt @ Calhoun Co
Barnwell @ Midland Valley
Ridge Spring Monetta @ Williston Elko
Saluda @ Southside Christian
Silver Bluff @ Swansea
Augusta Christian @ Heathwood Hall
WW King @ Wardlaw
Bulloch Academy @ Augusta Prep
St Andrews @ Brentwood
Briarwood @ Robert Toombs
Memorial Day @ Edmund Burke
Thomas Jefferson @ Central Fellowship
Burke County @ Effingham County
Baldwin @ Greenbrier
Thomson @ Grovetown
Harlem @ Jefferson County
Glenn Hills @ Hephzibah
Westside @ Josey
Emerald @ Lakeside
Screven County @ Laney
Lincoln County @ Warren County
ECI @ Jenkins County
Solid Rock @ Westminster
Washington Wilkes @ Hancock Central