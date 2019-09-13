High school football schedule for Friday, Sept. 13

High school football, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019
Thursday
Barnwell 49 Burke 6
Silver Bluff 42 Denmark Olar 14
Friday
Augusta Christian @ Cardinal Newman
Fox Creek @ McCormcik
Lake Marion @ Bamberg Ehrhardt
Blythewood @ North Augusta
White Knoll @ Aiken
Pelion @ Saluda
Lexington @ South Aiken
Williston Elko @ Allendale Fairfax
Strom Thurmond @ Midland Valley
Cathedral @ Wardlaw
Augusta Prep @ Pinewood
Brentwood @ Gatewood
Briarwood @ Monsignor Donovan
Edmund Burke @ Terrell Acad.
Flint River @ Thomas Jefferson
Jefferson Co @ Butler
Cross Creek @ Swainsboro
Liberty Co @ Evans
Glascock Co @ Crawford Co
Glenn Hills @ Harlem
Washington Co @ Greenbrier
Grovetown @ ARC
Hepzhibah @ Screven Co
Laney @ Westside
Tattnall Square @ Lincoln Co
Clarke Central @ Thomson
Twiggs Co @ Warren Co
Westminster @ Peachtree
Stratford Acad. @ Washington Wilkes
Wilkinson Co @ Burke Co