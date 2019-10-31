High school football playoff picture take shape

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Augusta, Ga--It's the last week of the regular season in South Carolina, while Georgia still has two weeks remaining, and the playoff picture will look a lot clearer after Friday's games.

In South Carolina, for our Class 4A schools, it's pretty simple. North Augusta will be the three seed in that region while the winner of the South Aiken-Midland Valley game will get the final spot in the playoffs.

In 3A, Strom Thurmond is off and are locked in as a two seed and will host a first round game.

In 2A, Barnwell controls their own destiny. If they beat Bamberg Eharhardt on Friday, they will be region champs. If Bamberg wins, as well as Woodland, there would be a three-way tie. If Bamberg wins and Woodland loses, then the Red Raiders would be region champs.

In 1A, Wagener Salley have locked up the top seed. The War Eagles are ranked #1 in the state and are undefeated. Blackville Hilda will be the two seed with the winner of the Ridge Spring Monetta-Hunter Kinard Tyler game getting the three seed, the other, gets the last playoff spot.

Also in 2A, the winner of the Silver Bluff- Fox Creek game on Friday will be the last team in in that region.

On the Georgia side, things remain up in the air but will be a lot clearer come Friday night. In Class 6A, a win by Evans over Alcovy and they will lock up the region title. Still lots to play for behind them with Heritage, Lakeside, Alcovy, Greenbrier and Grovetown, all alive for teh final three spots.

In Class 4A, Thomson controls their own destiny as they head to Burke County on Friday. A win by the Bulldogs, and they win the region. If the Bears win, there could be a three-way tie with those two and Baldwin. Then, it goes to point differential and according to Burke County, the Bears would need to win by 15 to claim the region title.

In Class 2A, Jefferson County wins the region if they beat Josey Friday night. Harlem will be the two seed with Hephzibah and Screven County still playing for the three and four seed.

In Class 1A, Region 7-B is still wide open as Aquinas and Lincoln County are tied for the top spot with Washington Wilkes and Warren County a game behind. The Irish host the Screaming Devils this week while the Red Devils are taking on Hancock Central.

Copyright WRDW/WAGT all rights reserved

