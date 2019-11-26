High school basketball scores, Tuesday, November 26th

Updated: Tue 9:38 PM, Nov 26, 2019

Tuesday, Nov. 26th
High school basketball
Boys
Evans 82 ARC 48
Aquinas 79 Augusta Christian 78
Aiken 65 Lakewood 61
Midland Valley 58 Eau Claire 39
White Knoll 59 Fox Creek 48
Cross Creek 68 Lexington 52

Girls
Evans 49 ARC 33
Brentwood 58 Mary Persons 21
Hephzibah 29 Strom Thurmond 24

 