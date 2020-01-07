High school basketball scores, Tuesday, January 7th

Tuesday, December 7th
High school basketball
Girls
Greenbrier 48 Lakeside 44
Burke County 61 Baldwin 40
Chapin 50 Midland Valley 31
Laney 91 Jefferson County 43
Aquinas 51 Warren County 38
Butler 56 Glenn Hills 9
Cross Creek 56 Thomson 32
John Milledge 53 Augusta Prep 50
Hephzibah 59 Screven County 52
Grovetown 46 Alcovy 33
Lexington 43 Aiken 33
Ridge Spring Monetta 62 Williston Elklo 50
Edmund Burke 81 Thomas Jefferson 51
Heritage 70 Evans 41
Airport 37 Strom Thurmond 25
Cardinal Newman 77 Augusta Christian 36
Josey 70 Westside 14
Boys
Glenn Hills 81 Butler 71
Barnwell 96 Silver Bluff 76
Laney 66 Jefferson County 50
Heritage 80 Evans 57
Wardlaw 60 King 37
Warren County 72 Aquinas 68
Midland Valley 44 Chapin 39
Lakeside 59 Greenbrier 43
Hephzibah 82 Screven County 52
Grovetown 67 Alcovy 58
Aiken 60 Lexington 51
Airport 61 Strom Thurmond 44
Dublin 46 Washington County 44
Edmund Burke 48 Thomas Jefferson 37
Cardinal Newman 83 Augusta Christian 55