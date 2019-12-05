High school basketball scores, Thursday, Dec. 5th

Posted:

Thursday, December 5th
High school basketball
Boys
Williston Elko 82 Silver Bluff 75 (3OT)
Fox Creek 73 Westminster 46
Wardlaw 59 Community Christian 23
Dominion Christian 73 Augusta Prep 25
Augusta Christian 78 Edmund Burke 35

Girls
Augusta Christian 48 Fox Creek 33

 