High school basketball scores, Monday, Nov. 25th

Updated: Mon 9:18 PM, Nov 25, 2019

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
High school basketball
Boys
Cross Creek 86 Fairfield Central 61
Wilson 39 Fox Creek 25
Dreher 50 Midland Valley 47
River Bluff 81 Silver Bluff 39

Girls
North Augusta 76 ARC 10
Strom Thurmond 48 Ridge Spring Monetta 32
Hephzibah 59 Glenn Hills 26

 