High School basketball scores, February 7th

BOYS
Laney 51, Butler 47
Gilbert 49, Strom Thurmond 57
Lakeside 66, Grovetwon 63
Glenn Hills 61, Jefferson County 58
Cross Creek 66, Grovetown 63
Wardlaw 88, Curtis Baptist 52
Fox Creek 69, Saluda 44
Brookland-Cayce 50, Midland Valley 48
Evans 88, Heritage 84
North Augusta 67, South Aiken 50
GIRLS
Josey 57, Butler 47
Laney 85, Jefferson County 35
Cross Creek 64, Thomson 23
Saluda 47, Fox Creek 30
Brookland-Cayce 43, Midland Valley 26
Greenbrier 27, Heritage39
Grovetown 76, Evans 51
North Augusta 54, South Aiken 25