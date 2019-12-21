Hickson, Calvert lead Liberty past Ga Southern in Cure Bowl

Frankie Hickson had 120 yards rushing on 22 carries, Stephen Calvert went 16 of 35 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns, and Liberty beat Georgia Southern 23-16 in the Cure Bowl.

Flames coach Hugh Freeze, who began his first season coaching Liberty from a hospital bed in the press box following back surgery on Aug. 16, got his 50th career win.

Shai Werts completed 10 of 19 passes for 95 yards and gained 57 yards on 22 carries for Georgia Southern. Wesley Kennedy III rushed for 104 yards on nine attempts.