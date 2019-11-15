Here's the state playoff schedule for Friday, Nov. 15th

Friday, Nov. 15th
GHSA
6A
Lakeside @ Valdosta
Greenbrier @ Lee County
Houston Co @ Evans
4A
Hardaway @ Thomson
ARC @ Carver
Americus Sumter @ Burke County
2A
Vidalia @ Jefferson Co
Hephzibah @ Toombs Co
Swainsboro @ Harlem
Screven Co @ Metter
Washington Co @ Brooks Co
1A
Munt Paren @ Aquinas
Chattahoochee Co @ Wash. Wilkes
Warren Co @ Terrell Co
ECI @ McIntosh Co.
GISA 8-man
Crisp Academy @ Westminster
SCHSL
3A
Cheraw @ Strom Thurmond
2A
Saluda @ Buford
Bamberg @ Timberland
Burke @ Barnwell
1A
Ridge Spring @ Whimire
McBee @ Blackville Hilda
McCormick @ Wagener Sally