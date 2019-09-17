Hephzibah chases another record breaking season

2018 was a record breaking season for the Hephzibah football team. Most wins in school history and even a home playoff game. This season is shaping up to be even better. We may only be two games in, but you can see these guys are good.

A big reason why? The players are talented and have bought into head coach William Harrell's philosophy. It was a rough start to Harrell's tenure with a winless season in year one. Now five years, the Rebels are off to a 2-0 start and firing on all cylinders. It's not just about Harrell's efforts either, he's surrounded with talented coaches and players who pay attention to the little things that pay off on the field.

"You know the big thing is having key guys to do it. It doesn't take just coaching. It takes talent as well and you gotta have both actually working together to work towards the same common goal."

Looking at the schedule, the rebels can up the ante and compete for a region title with probably the toughest foe left on the schedule, Jefferson County.

