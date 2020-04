Thursday, April 23, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow is already popular in Ohio, where he became a prep star and played at Ohio State. He gets a chance to return home and try to salvage the Cincinnati Bengals, who took him with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU.

His next challenge is to help turn around a franchise that has only had seven winning seasons in the last 29 years and hasn't won a playoff game since the 1990 season.