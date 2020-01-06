Hawks sign Watson from G League to bolster forward position

Monday, Jan 6, 2020

Atlanta, Ga--The Atlanta Hawks have signed Paul Watson from the G League to give the team more depth at the forward position. The Hawks were short-handed at forward in Saturday night's win over Indiana. John Collins missed the game with a back contusion that's not believed to be serious.

Jabari Parker was held out with a throat infection and Cam Reddish missed the game with a sprained right wrist. The 6-foot-6 Watson averaged 18.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raptors 905 of the G League this season. Watson is from Fresno State. He's also played for the Westchester Knicks of the G League.